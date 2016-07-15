July 15 Dalian Zeus Entertainment Co., Ltd.:

* Says it expects H1 net profit to rise 36.6-75.2 percent, or to be 195-250 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the co expects the H1 net profit to rise 54.1-92.7 percent

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GE2pLVoV

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)