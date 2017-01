July 15 Guangdong Advertising Group co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned Shenzhen-based capital management unit will invest 2.1 million yuan in a Shanghai-based cultural media company, to get its 6 percent stake, up from 0 percent

* Says the unit will also invest 28.8 million yuan to raise stake in a Guangzhou-based network technology company to 6 percent, up from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/KfUTP1; goo.gl/Au3w3L

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)