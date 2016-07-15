July 15 Wutong Holding Group :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 112.8 percent to 142.2 percent, or to be 123 million yuan to 140 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 57.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5vMd

