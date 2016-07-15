July 15 Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd:

* Says it expects H1 net profit to fall 5-25 percent, or to be 246.7-312.5 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the co expects the H1 net profit to fluctuate by -15 percent to 15 percent

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/F01lm1fO

