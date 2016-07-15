July 15 Jinyuan Cement :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 555.9 percent to 603.9 percent, or to be 75.1 million yuan to 80.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 11.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5vMS

