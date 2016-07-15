July 15 TCL Corp :

* Sees 2016 H1 net profit to decrease by 61~65 percent, or to be 560 million yuan to 640 million yuan, compared to net profit of H1 of 2015(1,621,390,000 yuan)

* Says decreased selling price of liquid crystal display panel, decreased sales in overseas markets, as well as business restructuring in China as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GmHKGg

