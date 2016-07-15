July 15 Guilin Tourism Corporation Limited :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 4 million yuan, to be out of the red compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net loss of 3.5 million yuan

* Says subsidy received is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/F3PRW1yH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)