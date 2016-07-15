UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 15 MatsumotoKiyoshi Holdings :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary Sugiura Co., Ltd. will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Matsumoto Kiyoshi Co., Ltd. and Sugiura Co., Ltd. will dissolve after merger
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary TOBU DRUG to transfer drug store business to Matsumoto Kiyoshi Co., Ltd.
* Says TOBU DRUG will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Matsumotokiyoshi Pharmasies Co.,Ltd. and TOBU DRUG will dissolve after merger
* Says the effective date is Oct. 1
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/5vX5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources