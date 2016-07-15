UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 15 Fuji Oozx Inc :
* Says it plans to transfer entire 25 percent stake in S.Korea-based joint venture (JV) (SHK) to Alticast Corporation
* Says it plans to transfer entire 30 percent stake in China-based automobile parts system JV (SHB) to Alticast Corporation
* SHK was established by Alticast Corporation, TRW Automotive J.V. LLC and the company, while SHB was established by SHK, TRW Automotive China Holdings Ltd. and the company
* Effective date to be determined
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Ywbxr6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources