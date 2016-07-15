July 15 Chuying Agro-Pastoral Group Co.,Ltd:

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit to rise 8,670-8,728 percent, or to be 453-456 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the co expects the H1 net profit to rise 8,612-8,660 percent

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/Fs5z7d0P

