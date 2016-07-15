BRIEF-Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries H1 profit rises
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
July 15 Ad Me Tech Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 32,258 new shares at the price of 155 yen per share, or for 5.0 million yen in total, through private placement to The Ehime Bank, Ltd.
* Says payment date on Aug. 4
* Says proceeds to be invested in R& D, production and sales activities
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/epDmf4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
AMSTERDAM, Jan 28 The Netherlands has committed $10 million for an initiative to replace funding for abortion services in developing countries that will be lost due to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on financing foreign groups that provide abortions.
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 Divisions have emerged among advisers to President Donald Trump over whether to rescind a signature policy of his predecessor, President Barack Obama, that shields young immigrants from deportation, according to congressional sources and Republicans close to the White House.