July 15 Ad Me Tech Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 32,258 new shares at the price of 155 yen per share, or for 5.0 million yen in total, through private placement to The Ehime Bank, Ltd.

* Says payment date on Aug. 4

* Says proceeds to be invested in R& D, production and sales activities

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/epDmf4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)