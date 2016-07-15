July 15 Shenzhen Tempus Global Business Service Holding Ltd :

* Sees 2016 H1 net profit to increase by 10~40 percent, or to be 72,228,100 yuan to 91,926,600 yuan, compared to net profit of H1 of 2015(65,661,900 yuan)

* Says increased sales as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Qdojkf

