July 15 Telling Telecommunication Holding Co., Ltd :

* Says 2016 H1 outlook revised to 25-45 million yuan net loss, to increase by 45-69.5 percent compared with 2015 H1

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 148.9-173.3 percent, or to be 40-60 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/53Oxf0c1

