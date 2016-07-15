UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 15 Shenyang Cuihua Gold and Silver Jewelry Co., Ltd.:
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit to fall 67-80 percent, or to be 7.4-12.3 million yuan
* In the previous outlook, the co expects the H1 net profit to be 13.4-22.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xzWOjeCT
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources