July 15 Geeya Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees 2016 H1 net profit to be 4.8 mln yuan to 8 mln yuan, compared to net profit of H1 of 2015(a loss of 86,184,100 yuan)

* Says cost control and increased sales of military business as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uejv68

