July 15 Jinzi Ham Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to decrease by 0 to 20 percent, or to be 17,329,100 yuan to 21,661,400 yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (21,661,400 yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to fluctuate by -10 to 10 pct, or to be 19,495,300 yuan to 22,827,500 yuan

* Says the decreased operating income is the main reason for the forecast

