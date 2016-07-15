UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 15 Jinzi Ham Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to decrease by 0 to 20 percent, or to be 17,329,100 yuan to 21,661,400 yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (21,661,400 yuan)
* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to fluctuate by -10 to 10 pct, or to be 19,495,300 yuan to 22,827,500 yuan
* Says the decreased operating income is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xsDozm
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources