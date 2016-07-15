July 15 Jiangsu Aoyang Technology Corp Ltd:

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit to rise 269.8-317.9 percent, or to be 88.5-100 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the co expects the H1 net profit to be 53-64.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GpcQOodn

