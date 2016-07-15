UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 15 Agora Hospitality Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to buy one share in Prime Height Investments Limited for $1, to raise voting power to 57.14 percent from 0 percent in it
* To buy trust beneficial rights of three properties, for totaling 2.45 billion yen
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/uYyNMb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources