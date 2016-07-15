July 15 Agora Hospitality Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to buy one share in Prime Height Investments Limited for $1, to raise voting power to 57.14 percent from 0 percent in it

* To buy trust beneficial rights of three properties, for totaling 2.45 billion yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/uYyNMb

