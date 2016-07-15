July 15 Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co Ltd :

* Sees 2016 H1 net profit to increase by 87~114.5 percent, or to be 7,500,000 yuan to 8,600,000 yuan, compared to net profit of H1 of 2015(4,010,000 yuan)

* Says increased sales of gelatin business as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fq7Reo

