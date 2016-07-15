July 15 Shenzhen Keybridge Communications CO., LTD.:

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net loss of 3.9-8.9 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the co expects the H1 net profit to fall 95-55.27 percent, or to be 850,000 yuan to 7.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xd5Wx6j6

