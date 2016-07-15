UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 15 Kinugawa Rubber Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says a Tokyo-based company (that wholly owned by Development Bank of Japan Inc.) offered a takeover bid for 67.5 million shares (or no less than 45.0 million shares) and options of Kinugawa Rubber Industrial, disclosed on March 11
* Says the offering will start from July 19 and close on Aug. 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/YLbBVP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources