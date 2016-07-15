July 15 Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 30.8 percent to 50.4 percent, or to be 80 million yuan to 92 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 61.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5x3t

