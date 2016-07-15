July 15 Guangzhou Boji Medical and Biotechnological Co Ltd :

* Sees 2016 H1 net loss to be 0 million yuan to 3 million yuan, compared to net profit of H1 of 2015(12,377,700 yuan)

* Says decreased operating income and increased administrative costs as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7LU1QB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)