July 15 Daiwa Office Investment Corp :

* Says it will issue 12,700 units via public offering and 1,300 units via private placement for 8.04 billion yen in total

* Says proceeds will be used to buy properties and repay loans

* Says it will buy two properties in Tokyo on July 21, for transaction prices of 3.8 billion yen and 942 million yen respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3CrIUj; goo.gl/l6vN6E

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)