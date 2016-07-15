July 15 Xi'an Tourism Co., Ltd. :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 4.5-6.5 million yuan, to be out of the red compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net loss of 8.7 million yuan

* Says increased investment profit is the main reason for the forecast

