July 15 Humanwell Healthcare Group Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 21

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 22 and the dividend will be paid on July 22

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GXcGzi9h

