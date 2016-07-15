HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 29 at 4:12 P.M. EST/2112 GMT
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
July 15 Suzhou New District Hi Tech Industrial
* Says it signs strategic framework agreement with Beijing Enterprises Water Group
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29CHbfr
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
Jan 29 Puerto Rico's governor signed a law on Sunday that allows him to define essential government services and set aside money to pay for them, setting the vision of how to prioritize a mountain of obligations the struggling U.S. territory cannot afford.
FRANKFURT, Jan 29 German insurer Allianz is in informal talks about the potential acquisition of Australian peer QBE Insurance, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing sources.