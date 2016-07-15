July 15 Addsino Co., Ltd. :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 80-96 million yuan, to increase by 38-48 percent compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net income was 59.1 million yuan

* Comments that assets restructuring is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/x4oAUnaL

