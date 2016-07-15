July 15 Guanhao Biotech :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 down 15 percent to up 15 percent, or to be 14.5 million yuan to 19.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 17 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/53Bh

