July 15 Super Telecom & Software Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue up to 20 million shares of common stock issued in IPO, at 11.99 yuan per share, on the Shanghai Stock Exchange

* Says the company's stock will be traded under the symbol "603322.SS"

* Says the company expects to raise about 239.8 million yuan via the issuance

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/xfyrfJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)