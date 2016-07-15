July 15 China Union Holdings Ltd. :

* Says 2016 H1 net income outlook revised to 390-440 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to be 290-390 million yuan

* Says increased investment income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xHTWMQWI

