HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 29 at 4:12 P.M. EST/2112 GMT
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
July 15 China Union Holdings Ltd. :
* Says 2016 H1 net income outlook revised to 390-440 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to be 290-390 million yuan
* Says increased investment income is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xHTWMQWI
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
Jan 29 Puerto Rico's governor signed a law on Sunday that allows him to define essential government services and set aside money to pay for them, setting the vision of how to prioritize a mountain of obligations the struggling U.S. territory cannot afford.
FRANKFURT, Jan 29 German insurer Allianz is in informal talks about the potential acquisition of Australian peer QBE Insurance, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing sources.