July 15 Wuhan P&S Information Technology :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 23.8 percent to 32.6 percent, or to be 21 million yuan to 22.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 17 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/55sw

