July 15 Shenzhen Tellus Holding Co., Ltd. :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 16-18 million yuan, to increase by 109.1-135.3 percent compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net income was 7.7 million yuan

* Comments that income from renting business and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast

