July 15 Shenzhen Fountain Corporation :

* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 110-130 million yuan, to be out of the red compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net loss of 23.2 million yuan

* Says increased revenue from equity acquisition is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/F9tbsgvI

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)