Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 15 Shanghai Huahong Jitong Smart System Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 to decrease by 1183.38 percent~1210.81 percent, or to be a loss of 7.9 million~a loss of 8.1 million yuan
* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 0.7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GdnG0I
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)