July 15 Shanghai Huahong Jitong Smart System Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 to decrease by 1183.38 percent~1210.81 percent, or to be a loss of 7.9 million~a loss of 8.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 0.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GdnG0I

