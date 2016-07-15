July 15 Bluedon Information Security Technologies Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 to increase by 150 percent~180 percent, or to be 77 million~86.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 30.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OgiY5d

