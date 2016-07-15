July 15 Everyday Network Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 to fluctuate by -15 percent~15 percent, or to be 48 million~64.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 56.4 million yuan

