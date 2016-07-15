July 15 Tangrenshen Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 90 percent stake in livestock raising firm for up to 459.35 million yuan ($68.75 million) in via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 372 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects and replenish capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29I31jn

($1 = 6.6810 Chinese yuan renminbi)