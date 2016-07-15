July 15 Zhongbai Holdings Group :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 down 376 percent to 403 percent, or to be a loss of 60 million yuan to a loss of 66 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 21.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/59et

