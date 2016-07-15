July 15 Jiangxi Boya Bio-pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 to increase by 40 percent~70 percent, or to be 98.9 million~120.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 70.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fcGnqT

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)