July 15 Anhui Lucky Health Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 to increase by 30 percent~60 percent, or to be 15.1 million~18.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 11.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YLMJh6

