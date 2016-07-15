July 15 Chengdu Tianxing Instrument and Meter :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 will be a loss of 1 million yuan to a loss of 100,000 yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was a loss of 4.8 million yuan

