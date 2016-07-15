July 15 Shanghai Fortune Techgroup Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 817 million yuan ($122.29 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says shares to resume trading on July 18

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29HJ800; bit.ly/29TwpFu

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6810 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)