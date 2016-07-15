July 15 Hi-Lai Foods :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4.5 per share (T$144,000,000 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$16,000,000 in total)

* Says ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 2

* Last date before book closure Aug. 3 with book closure period from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8

* Record date Aug. 8

* Payment date Oct. 26

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5BxP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)