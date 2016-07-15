July 15 Genesis Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.69 per share (T$63,627,938 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.50 per share (T$18,714,100 in total)

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 1

* Last date before book closure Aug. 2 with book closure period from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7

* Record date Aug. 7

* Payment date Aug. 19

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5B7f

