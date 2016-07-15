July 15 Hubei Chutian Expressway Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire Shenzhen digital technology firm for 1.26 billion yuan ($188.57 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 407.9 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29I7ti0

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6820 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)