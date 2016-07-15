July 15 Nantex Industry :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share (T$850,736,044 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$212,684,022 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 4

* Last date before book closure Aug. 5 with book closure period from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10

* Record date Aug. 10

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5CmC

