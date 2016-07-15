July 15 Chin-Poon Industrial :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.6 per share (T$1,033,488,092 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 2

* Last date before book closure Aug. 3 with book closure period from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8

* Record date Aug. 8

* Payment date Sep. 9

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5Crn

