July 15 Taiwan Artcci :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.3 per share (T$360,000 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 4

* Last date before book closure Aug. 5 with book closure period from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10

* Record date Aug. 10

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5Csx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)