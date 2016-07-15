July 15 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd

* Says Singapore unit plans to invest $25.5 million in two photovoltaic power station projects with partner in India

* Says it plans to set up subsidiary in Hong Kong with registered capital of $10 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29H7Zeh; bit.ly/29TGl1B; bit.ly/29NPFDR

